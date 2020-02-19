Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. Has $498,000 Stock Holdings in Intersect ENT Inc (NASDAQ:XENT)

Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. cut its position in Intersect ENT Inc (NASDAQ:XENT) by 50.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 20,000 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 20,000 shares during the period. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. owned 0.06% of Intersect ENT worth $498,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in Intersect ENT by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 41,580 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,035,000 after acquiring an additional 388 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its position in Intersect ENT by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 11,290 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $193,000 after acquiring an additional 451 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in Intersect ENT by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 48,481 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $825,000 after acquiring an additional 1,193 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC bought a new position in Intersect ENT in the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in Intersect ENT by 17.4% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 32,943 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $820,000 after acquiring an additional 4,879 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.03% of the company’s stock.

Intersect ENT stock opened at $27.50 on Wednesday. Intersect ENT Inc has a 52 week low of $14.61 and a 52 week high of $35.87. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $25.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.58. The stock has a market cap of $913.30 million, a P/E ratio of -21.48 and a beta of 0.91.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on XENT shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Intersect ENT from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $21.00 price target on shares of Intersect ENT and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Intersect ENT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Intersect ENT currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.25.

Intersect ENT Profile

Intersect ENT, Inc, a drug delivery company, researches and develops products for the treatment of patients with ear, nose, and throat conditions in the United States. The company offers PROPEL and PROPEL mini drug releasing implants for patients undergoing sinus surgery to treat chronic sinusitis; and PROPEL Contour, a steroid releasing implant to frontal and maxillary sinus ostia, or openings, of the dependent sinuses.

