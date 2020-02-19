Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. Has $551,000 Position in XPO Logistics Inc (NYSE:XPO)

Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. lowered its stake in shares of XPO Logistics Inc (NYSE:XPO) by 7.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,912 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 550 shares during the quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A.’s holdings in XPO Logistics were worth $551,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of XPO. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC grew its position in XPO Logistics by 186.4% during the fourth quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 338 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. grew its position in XPO Logistics by 531.6% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 499 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 420 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in XPO Logistics by 223.4% during the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 692 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 478 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in XPO Logistics by 29.8% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 876 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its stake in XPO Logistics by 27.9% during the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 995 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares during the last quarter.

Get XPO Logistics alerts:

XPO has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut XPO Logistics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 11th. SunTrust Banks upped their target price on XPO Logistics from $95.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on XPO Logistics from $94.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Bank of America cut XPO Logistics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $76.00 to $87.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, Stephens upped their target price on XPO Logistics from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $96.47.

NYSE XPO opened at $98.06 on Wednesday. XPO Logistics Inc has a fifty-two week low of $45.73 and a fifty-two week high of $98.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.79 billion, a PE ratio of 27.01, a PEG ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 2.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.44, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $88.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $78.76.

XPO Logistics (NYSE:XPO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The transportation company reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.11. XPO Logistics had a return on equity of 15.91% and a net margin of 2.44%. The company had revenue of $4.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.23 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.72 EPS. XPO Logistics’s revenue was down 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that XPO Logistics Inc will post 4.76 earnings per share for the current year.

XPO Logistics Profile

XPO Logistics, Inc provides transportation and logistics services in the United States, North America, France, the United Kingdom, Europe, and internationally. The company's Transportation segment offers freight brokerage services comprising truck brokerage, intermodal, drayage, and expedite services; last mile services, primarily asset-light; density and day-definite regional, inter-regional, and transcontinental less-than-truckload freight services; full truckload services for transactional transportation of packaged goods, high cube products, and bulk goods; logistics services for domestic, cross-border, and international shipments; and managed transportation services.

Featured Article: Outstanding Shares, Buying and Selling Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XPO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for XPO Logistics Inc (NYSE:XPO).

Receive News & Ratings for XPO Logistics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for XPO Logistics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.