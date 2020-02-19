Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. Has $678,000 Stock Position in Nutrien Ltd (NYSE:NTR)

Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. lowered its stake in Nutrien Ltd (NYSE:NTR) by 92.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 14,152 shares of the company’s stock after selling 184,004 shares during the quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A.’s holdings in Nutrien were worth $678,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Nutrien by 45.9% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after acquiring an additional 539 shares during the last quarter. CoreCommodity Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nutrien in the fourth quarter valued at about $229,000. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new position in Nutrien during the fourth quarter worth approximately $4,017,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. acquired a new position in Nutrien during the fourth quarter worth approximately $64,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC increased its position in Nutrien by 24.6% during the fourth quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 5,729 shares of the company’s stock worth $274,000 after buying an additional 1,131 shares during the last quarter. 62.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Nutrien stock opened at $41.29 on Wednesday. Nutrien Ltd has a 12 month low of $40.95 and a 12 month high of $56.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $45.14 and its 200-day moving average is $48.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The company has a market capitalization of $23.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.90, a PEG ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.96.

Nutrien (NYSE:NTR) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.18). Nutrien had a net margin of 20.95% and a return on equity of 6.49%. The firm had revenue of $3.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.36 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.54 EPS. Nutrien’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Nutrien Ltd will post 2.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on NTR shares. Raymond James reissued a “strong-buy” rating and set a $55.00 price target on shares of Nutrien in a research report on Tuesday. Stephens downgraded Nutrien from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $68.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. TheStreet raised Nutrien from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Bank of America raised Nutrien from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Nutrien from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $57.00.

Nutrien Company Profile

Nutrien Ltd. produces and markets crop nutrients to agricultural, industrial, and feed customers worldwide. It operates in four segments: Retail, Potash, Nitrogen, and Phosphate and Sulfate. The company offers potash, nitrogen, phosphate, and sulfate products. It also distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seeds, and merchandise products through operating 1,700 retail locations.

