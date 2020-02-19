Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. Has $755,000 Stake in National-Oilwell Varco, Inc. (NYSE:NOV)

Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. decreased its stake in shares of National-Oilwell Varco, Inc. (NYSE:NOV) by 36.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 30,126 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after selling 17,451 shares during the period. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A.’s holdings in National-Oilwell Varco were worth $755,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of National-Oilwell Varco during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Usca Ria LLC acquired a new position in shares of National-Oilwell Varco during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of National-Oilwell Varco by 156.2% during the 3rd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,227 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 748 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in National-Oilwell Varco by 285.0% during the 3rd quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 1,390 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,029 shares during the period. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new stake in National-Oilwell Varco during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. 95.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NOV stock opened at $22.85 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $23.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.23. The company has a current ratio of 2.72, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. National-Oilwell Varco, Inc. has a 12 month low of $18.05 and a 12 month high of $29.98. The company has a market capitalization of $8.72 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.43 and a beta of 1.33.

National-Oilwell Varco (NYSE:NOV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.84. National-Oilwell Varco had a negative return on equity of 2.86% and a negative net margin of 71.88%. The company had revenue of $2.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.10 billion. Sell-side analysts predict that National-Oilwell Varco, Inc. will post 0.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NOV has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. AltaCorp Capital upgraded National-Oilwell Varco from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Citigroup increased their target price on National-Oilwell Varco from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Wells Fargo & Co increased their target price on National-Oilwell Varco from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on National-Oilwell Varco in a research note on Monday, January 13th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Finally, Cowen increased their target price on National-Oilwell Varco from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. National-Oilwell Varco has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.75.

National-Oilwell Varco Profile

National Oilwell Varco, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells systems, components, and products for oil and gas drilling and production worldwide. It operates in three segments: Wellbore Technologies, Completion & Production Solutions, and Rig Technologies. The Wellbore Technologies segment offers various equipment and technologies used to perform drilling operations.

