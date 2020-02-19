Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. Has $803,000 Position in Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR)

Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. reduced its holdings in shares of Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR) by 11.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 32,598 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 4,388 shares during the period. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A.’s holdings in Juniper Networks were worth $803,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in Juniper Networks by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 106,918 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,646,000 after buying an additional 410 shares in the last quarter. Washington Trust Bank boosted its holdings in Juniper Networks by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. Washington Trust Bank now owns 11,831 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $293,000 after purchasing an additional 606 shares during the period. World Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in Juniper Networks by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 28,959 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $713,000 after purchasing an additional 612 shares during the period. LS Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Juniper Networks by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 14,488 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $357,000 after purchasing an additional 615 shares during the period. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in Juniper Networks by 89.7% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,472 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 696 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.83% of the company’s stock.

NYSE JNPR opened at $24.07 on Wednesday. Juniper Networks, Inc. has a 52-week low of $22.38 and a 52-week high of $28.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 2.24 and a current ratio of 2.08. The company has a market capitalization of $8.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.07, a P/E/G ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a fifty day moving average of $24.11 and a 200-day moving average of $24.37.

Juniper Networks (NYSE:JNPR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 27th. The network equipment provider reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.01. Juniper Networks had a net margin of 7.76% and a return on equity of 9.16%. The company had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.19 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.59 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Juniper Networks, Inc. will post 1.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This is an increase from Juniper Networks’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 28th. Juniper Networks’s payout ratio is currently 62.81%.

Juniper Networks announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Thursday, October 24th that allows the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the network equipment provider to repurchase up to 11.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Juniper Networks from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from $25.00 to $27.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Juniper Networks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 28th. Goldman Sachs Group set a $21.00 price target on shares of Juniper Networks and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Raymond James reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Juniper Networks in a report on Monday, February 10th. Finally, Nomura cut their price target on shares of Juniper Networks from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.87.

In other news, SVP Brian Martin sold 13,576 shares of Juniper Networks stock in a transaction on Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.09, for a total transaction of $313,469.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Juniper Networks Company Profile

Juniper Networks, Inc designs, develops, and sells network products and services worldwide. The company offers various routing products, such as ACX series universal access routers to deploy new high-bandwidth services; MX series Ethernet routers that functions as a universal edge platform; PTX series packet transport routers; cloud customer premises equipment; and NorthStar controllers.

