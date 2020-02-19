Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. Invests $411,000 in Fomento Economico Mexicano SAB (NYSE:FMX)

Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. purchased a new position in shares of Fomento Economico Mexicano SAB (NYSE:FMX) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 4,345 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $411,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Fomento Economico Mexicano SAB during the first quarter worth about $36,000. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Fomento Economico Mexicano SAB by 19.8% during the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 877 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fomento Economico Mexicano SAB during the third quarter worth approximately $113,000. Advisor Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fomento Economico Mexicano SAB during the fourth quarter worth approximately $200,000. Finally, Eqis Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Fomento Economico Mexicano SAB by 29.8% during the fourth quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $289,000 after acquiring an additional 703 shares during the last quarter. 19.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Citigroup upgraded shares of Fomento Economico Mexicano SAB from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $112.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th.

NYSE:FMX opened at $95.03 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $34.09 billion, a PE ratio of 27.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Fomento Economico Mexicano SAB has a 52-week low of $84.85 and a 52-week high of $100.35. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $94.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $92.29.

Fomento Economico Mexicano SAB Company Profile

Fomento Económico Mexicano, SAB. de C.V., through its subsidiaries, operates as a bottler of Coca-Cola trademark beverages. The company produces, markets, and distributes Coca-Cola trademark beverages, including sparkling beverages; and waters, juices, coffee, tea, sports and energy drinks, and dairy and plant-based protein beverages.

