Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. Makes New Investment in Packaging Corp Of America (NYSE:PKG)

Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. purchased a new position in Packaging Corp Of America (NYSE:PKG) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 2,531 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $283,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PKG. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its holdings in Packaging Corp Of America by 25.6% in the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 6,348 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $673,000 after acquiring an additional 1,293 shares during the period. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI boosted its holdings in Packaging Corp Of America by 17.9% in the 3rd quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI now owns 7,751 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $822,000 after acquiring an additional 1,175 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Packaging Corp Of America by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 42,850 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,546,000 after acquiring an additional 1,700 shares during the period. Strs Ohio boosted its stake in shares of Packaging Corp Of America by 58.6% during the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 8,433 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $894,000 after buying an additional 3,117 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brinker Capital Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Packaging Corp Of America by 11.5% during the 3rd quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. now owns 2,757 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $293,000 after buying an additional 285 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.93% of the company’s stock.

Packaging Corp Of America stock opened at $99.32 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $9.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a current ratio of 3.28, a quick ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $104.26 and a 200-day moving average of $106.35. Packaging Corp Of America has a 52 week low of $87.85 and a 52 week high of $114.78.

Packaging Corp Of America (NYSE:PKG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The industrial products company reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.70 billion. Packaging Corp Of America had a return on equity of 24.89% and a net margin of 10.00%. The business’s revenue was down 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.17 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Packaging Corp Of America will post 6.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PKG has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Citigroup reduced their target price on Packaging Corp Of America from $108.00 to $98.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Goldman Sachs Group cut Packaging Corp Of America from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $102.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Deutsche Bank increased their target price on Packaging Corp Of America from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 9th. KeyCorp reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $89.00 target price on shares of Packaging Corp Of America in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, BNP Paribas initiated coverage on Packaging Corp Of America in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $118.00 target price for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $106.64.

In other news, Director Robert C. Lyons purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $96.88 per share, with a total value of $96,880.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 9,164 shares in the company, valued at approximately $887,808.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Packaging Corporation of America manufactures and sells containerboard and corrugated packaging products primarily in the United States. The company's Packaging segment offers various corrugated packaging products, such as conventional shipping containers used to protect and transport manufactured goods; multi-color boxes and displays that help to merchandise the packaged product in retail locations; and honeycomb protective packaging products.

