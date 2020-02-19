Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. Purchases 741 Shares of Twilio Inc (NYSE:TWLO)

Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. raised its position in Twilio Inc (NYSE:TWLO) by 8.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,685 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 741 shares during the period. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A.’s holdings in Twilio were worth $952,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in TWLO. Financial Architects Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Twilio by 195.1% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Architects Inc now owns 233 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 478 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Twilio by 243.3% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 539 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 382 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Twilio by 392.7% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 542 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 432 shares during the last quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Twilio by 24.6% during the 3rd quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 573 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Smithfield Trust Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Twilio by 384.6% during the 3rd quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 630 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. 82.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Twilio news, Director Richard L. Dalzell sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.01, for a total value of $50,005.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Karyn Smith sold 15,327 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.42, for a total transaction of $1,539,137.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 88,880 shares of company stock worth $9,659,057 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 10.85% of the company’s stock.

TWLO has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Twilio from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Wells Fargo & Co initiated coverage on shares of Twilio in a report on Monday, January 27th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $155.00 price objective for the company. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 price objective (up from $125.00) on shares of Twilio in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Monness Crespi & Hardt downgraded shares of Twilio from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on shares of Twilio from $125.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $143.29.

Shares of NYSE:TWLO opened at $128.14 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $17.52 billion, a PE ratio of -55.00 and a beta of 1.02. The company’s fifty day moving average is $118.52 and its 200 day moving average is $112.76. Twilio Inc has a 52 week low of $89.81 and a 52 week high of $151.00. The company has a quick ratio of 9.57, a current ratio of 9.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The technology company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.36) by $0.40. The company had revenue of $331.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $312.85 million. Twilio had a negative net margin of 27.07% and a negative return on equity of 5.50%. The firm’s revenue was up 62.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.04 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Twilio Inc will post -1.52 EPS for the current year.

Twilio Company Profile

Twilio Inc provides a cloud communications platform that enables developers to build, scale, and operate communications within software applications in the United States and internationally. The company's programmable communications cloud provides a set of application programming interfaces that enable developers to embed voice, messaging, and video capabilities into their applications.

