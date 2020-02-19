Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. Sells 1,052 Shares of CarMax, Inc (NYSE:KMX)

Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. lessened its stake in shares of CarMax, Inc (NYSE:KMX) by 8.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,799 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,052 shares during the quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A.’s holdings in CarMax were worth $1,034,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mackay Shields LLC boosted its position in shares of CarMax by 9.8% during the 3rd quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 27,471 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,417,000 after purchasing an additional 2,442 shares in the last quarter. National Pension Service raised its holdings in shares of CarMax by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. National Pension Service now owns 271,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,882,000 after acquiring an additional 13,993 shares during the last quarter. Sciencast Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of CarMax in the 4th quarter worth about $1,852,000. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of CarMax by 6,051.1% in the 3rd quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC now owns 161,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,171,000 after acquiring an additional 158,418 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC raised its holdings in shares of CarMax by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC now owns 54,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,745,000 after acquiring an additional 620 shares during the last quarter.

NYSE:KMX opened at $98.27 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.07, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 2.43. The firm has a market cap of $16.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.10. CarMax, Inc has a 52 week low of $58.19 and a 52 week high of $100.49. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $94.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $91.41.

CarMax (NYSE:KMX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, December 20th. The company reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.16 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $4.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.62 billion. CarMax had a net margin of 4.40% and a return on equity of 24.53%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.09 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that CarMax, Inc will post 5.14 earnings per share for the current year.

In other CarMax news, EVP Thomas W. Reedy, Jr. sold 29,550 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.87, for a total value of $2,862,508.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 31,970 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,096,933.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 2.09% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Buckingham Research upped their target price on shares of CarMax from $96.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $90.00 target price (up previously from $80.00) on shares of CarMax in a report on Monday, December 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. ValuEngine lowered shares of CarMax from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of CarMax in a report on Thursday, February 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Stephens restated a “buy” rating and issued a $115.00 target price on shares of CarMax in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $104.35.

CarMax Profile

CarMax, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of used vehicles in the United States. The company operates in two segments, CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance. It offers customers a range of makes and models of used vehicles, including domestic, imported, and luxury vehicles; vehicles that do not meet its retail standards to licensed dealers through on-site wholesale auctions; and extended protection plans to customers at the time of sale.

