Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. Sells 129,683 Shares of Lamb Weston Holdings Inc (NYSE:LW)

Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. lessened its position in Lamb Weston Holdings Inc (NYSE:LW) by 91.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,988 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 129,683 shares during the period. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A.’s holdings in Lamb Weston were worth $1,031,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lamb Weston during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Lamb Weston by 261.9% during the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 637 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 461 shares during the last quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lamb Weston during the third quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lamb Weston during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Finally, CFM Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lamb Weston during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.24% of the company’s stock.

Get Lamb Weston alerts:

Shares of LW stock opened at $95.87 on Wednesday. Lamb Weston Holdings Inc has a 12 month low of $58.83 and a 12 month high of $95.93. The stock has a market cap of $13.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.87, a P/E/G ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 0.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.96. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $91.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $80.31.

Lamb Weston (NYSE:LW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 3rd. The specialty retailer reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $964.88 million. Lamb Weston had a net margin of 12.90% and a return on equity of 869.30%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.80 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Lamb Weston Holdings Inc will post 3.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 31st will be paid a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 30th. This is a boost from Lamb Weston’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.96%. Lamb Weston’s dividend payout ratio is 28.57%.

In other news, VP Bernadette M. Madarieta sold 3,472 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.47, for a total value of $317,583.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director William G. Jurgensen acquired 18,000 shares of Lamb Weston stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 8th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $92.01 per share, with a total value of $1,656,180.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 23,668 shares of company stock valued at $2,164,789. Corporate insiders own 0.82% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on LW. TheStreet raised shares of Lamb Weston from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, October 28th. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Lamb Weston from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their target price for the company from $81.00 to $92.00 in a report on Sunday, January 5th. ValuEngine cut shares of Lamb Weston from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 29th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Lamb Weston in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $96.00 target price for the company. Finally, Barclays set a $83.00 target price on shares of Lamb Weston and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Lamb Weston currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $83.86.

Lamb Weston Profile

Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc produces, distributes, and markets value-added frozen potato products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Global, Foodservice, Retail, and Other. The company offers frozen potatoes, sweet potatoes, and appetizers under the Lamb Weston brand name, as well as various customer labels.

Featured Story: Current Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Lamb Weston Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lamb Weston and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.