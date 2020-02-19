Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. Sells 6,485 Shares of Shinhan Financial Group Co., Ltd. (NYSE:SHG)

Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. lowered its position in shares of Shinhan Financial Group Co., Ltd. (NYSE:SHG) by 31.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,290 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 6,485 shares during the quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A.’s holdings in Shinhan Financial Group were worth $544,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Shinhan Financial Group by 174.1% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 2,201 shares of the bank’s stock worth $84,000 after buying an additional 1,398 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its position in shares of Shinhan Financial Group by 13.1% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,503 shares of the bank’s stock worth $88,000 after buying an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. Quantum Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Shinhan Financial Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $114,000. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Shinhan Financial Group by 33.6% during the 4th quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 4,245 shares of the bank’s stock worth $162,000 after buying an additional 1,068 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Shinhan Financial Group by 30.6% in the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 4,412 shares of the bank’s stock worth $154,000 after purchasing an additional 1,033 shares during the period. 2.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:SHG opened at $30.48 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.90 billion, a PE ratio of 1.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.86. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $34.62 and its 200 day moving average is $35.63. Shinhan Financial Group Co., Ltd. has a 12 month low of $30.46 and a 12 month high of $40.59.

Shinhan Financial Group (NYSE:SHG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 21st. The bank reported $1.61 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $2.68 billion for the quarter. Shinhan Financial Group had a net margin of 18.04% and a return on equity of 12.35%. Research analysts predict that Shinhan Financial Group Co., Ltd. will post 5.91 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on SHG shares. ValuEngine raised shares of Shinhan Financial Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Citigroup cut shares of Shinhan Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold”.

Shinhan Financial Group Profile

Shinhan Financial Group Co, Ltd. provides financial products and services in South Korea and internationally. The company operates through five segments: Banking, Credit Cards, Securities, Life Insurance, and Others. It offers retail banking services, including mortgage and home equity, and retail lending; demand, savings, and fixed deposit-taking; checking accounts; electronic banking and automatic teller machines (ATM); and bill paying, payroll and check-cashing, currency exchange, and wire fund transfer services.

