Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. Sells 6,899 Shares of POSCO (NYSE:PKX)

Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. lessened its position in shares of POSCO (NYSE:PKX) by 49.6% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 7,020 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 6,899 shares during the period. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A.’s holdings in POSCO were worth $355,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of POSCO by 491.7% during the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 645 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 536 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of POSCO by 197.5% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,086 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 721 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of POSCO by 324.5% during the 3rd quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 1,473 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 1,126 shares in the last quarter. Quantum Capital Management bought a new position in shares of POSCO during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $150,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of POSCO during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $201,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 4.47% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Nomura upgraded shares of POSCO from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of POSCO from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $59.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. POSCO presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $59.00.

NYSE PKX opened at $45.39 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The firm has a market cap of $16.01 billion, a PE ratio of 19.48 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $48.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $47.40. POSCO has a 52 week low of $41.14 and a 52 week high of $61.62.

POSCO (NYSE:PKX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, December 6th. The basic materials company reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $13.40 billion during the quarter. POSCO had a net margin of 1.33% and a return on equity of 1.82%.

POSCO Company Profile

POSCO manufactures and sells steel rolled products and plates in South Korea and internationally. It operates through four segments: Steel, Construction, Trading, and Others. The company offers hot and cold rolled steel, wire rods, galvanized and electrical galvanized steel, steel plates, electrical and stainless steel, and titanium.

