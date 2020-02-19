Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. Takes Position in Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL)

Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. acquired a new stake in Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 5,889 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $620,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in GL. First Command Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Globe Life in the third quarter valued at $54,000. DNB Asset Management AS acquired a new stake in shares of Globe Life in the third quarter valued at $1,024,000. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI acquired a new stake in shares of Globe Life in the third quarter valued at $995,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Globe Life in the third quarter valued at $5,430,000. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. acquired a new stake in shares of Globe Life in the third quarter valued at $21,422,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.67% of the company’s stock.

Get Globe Life alerts:

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. ValuEngine downgraded Globe Life from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Barclays reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $84.00 target price on shares of Globe Life in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $95.25.

Shares of NYSE GL opened at $110.33 on Wednesday. Globe Life Inc. has a 12 month low of $80.14 and a 12 month high of $111.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.05 and a current ratio of 0.05. The company’s fifty day moving average is $105.94.

Globe Life (NYSE:GL) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.72 by ($0.02). Globe Life had a net margin of 16.80% and a return on equity of 11.22%. The company had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.13 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.56 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Globe Life Inc. will post 7.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Frank M. Svoboda sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.44, for a total value of $547,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,641,600. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Darren M. Rebelez sold 5,269 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.36, for a total value of $534,065.84. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 23,734 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,405,678.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 14,019 shares of company stock valued at $1,492,528. 3.64% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Globe Life Company Profile

Globe Life Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various life and supplemental health insurance products, and annuities to lower middle to middle income households in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Life Insurance, Supplemental Health Insurance, Annuities, and Investments.

Read More: What is a stock buyback?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL).

Receive News & Ratings for Globe Life Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Globe Life and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.