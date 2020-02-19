Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. Trims Stake in Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ)

Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. reduced its holdings in shares of Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ) by 90.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,907 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 27,021 shares during the period. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A.’s holdings in Domino’s Pizza were worth $854,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Domino’s Pizza during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Domino’s Pizza during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Private Ocean LLC purchased a new stake in Domino’s Pizza during the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Domino’s Pizza during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank purchased a new stake in Domino’s Pizza during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $89,000. 95.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Domino's Pizza alerts:

In related news, Director Andy Ballard sold 1,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $290.51, for a total transaction of $406,714.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 1.62% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:DPZ opened at $295.78 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $286.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $267.38. Domino’s Pizza, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $220.90 and a fifty-two week high of $302.05. The firm has a market cap of $11.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.19, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.52.

A number of analysts have commented on DPZ shares. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $325.00 target price on shares of Domino’s Pizza in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Maxim Group upped their target price on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $305.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 17th. Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $327.00 price objective on shares of Domino’s Pizza in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $287.00 to $333.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Domino’s Pizza in a research note on Monday, December 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $337.00 price objective for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $299.54.

About Domino’s Pizza

Domino's Pizza, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a pizza delivery company in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. The company offers pizzas under the Domino's brand name through company-owned and franchised stores.

See Also: Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) ETF

Receive News & Ratings for Domino's Pizza Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Domino's Pizza and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.