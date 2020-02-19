Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. Trims Stock Holdings in L Brands Inc (NYSE:LB)

Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. reduced its position in shares of L Brands Inc (NYSE:LB) by 54.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 36,815 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 43,911 shares during the period. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A.’s holdings in L Brands were worth $667,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LB. FNY Investment Advisers LLC grew its position in shares of L Brands by 1,767.0% during the 4th quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 1,755 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,661 shares in the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of L Brands by 147.4% during the 4th quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 4,732 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 2,819 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in shares of L Brands by 827.2% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,469 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $87,000 after acquiring an additional 3,987 shares during the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp lifted its holdings in shares of L Brands by 8.8% during the 4th quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 7,800 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $141,000 after acquiring an additional 632 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GQ Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of L Brands during the 3rd quarter worth $154,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.97% of the company’s stock.

L Brands stock opened at $24.09 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.73 billion, a PE ratio of 18.39, a P/E/G ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 0.75. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.22. L Brands Inc has a twelve month low of $15.80 and a twelve month high of $29.02.

L Brands (NYSE:LB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 20th. The specialty retailer reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.02. The business had revenue of $2.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.69 billion. L Brands had a net margin of 2.80% and a negative return on equity of 72.15%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.16 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that L Brands Inc will post 2.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 21st will be paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.98%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 20th. L Brands’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.55%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays raised shares of L Brands from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. MKM Partners dropped their price objective on shares of L Brands to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 21st. DA Davidson dropped their price objective on shares of L Brands from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 22nd. Telsey Advisory Group dropped their price objective on shares of L Brands from $22.00 to $19.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 22nd. Finally, Cowen reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on shares of L Brands in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. L Brands currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.67.

L Brands, Inc operates as a specialty retailer of women's intimate and other apparel, beauty and personal care products, home fragrance products, and accessories. The company operates in three segments: Victoria's Secret, Bath & Body Works, and Victoria's Secret and Bath & Body Works International.

