Canfor (CFP) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Friday

Canfor (TSE:CFP) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Friday, February 21st. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of C($0.35) per share for the quarter.

Shares of CFP stock opened at C$13.19 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$12.89 and its 200-day moving average price is C$14.32. Canfor has a 12 month low of C$8.55 and a 12 month high of C$16.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.73 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 57.23.

A number of research firms recently commented on CFP. Scotiabank cut their price objective on Canfor from C$16.00 to C$15.50 in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. CIBC raised Canfor from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from C$16.00 to C$15.00 in a research note on Monday, January 13th. TD Securities raised Canfor from a “tender” rating to a “buy” rating and set a C$16.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Raymond James set a C$18.00 price objective on Canfor and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised Canfor from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from C$16.00 to C$17.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$16.92.

Canfor Company Profile

Canfor Corporation operates as an integrated forest products company in Canada and internationally. It operates through two segments, Lumber, and Pulp and Paper. The company manufactures and sells softwood lumber, pulp and paper products, remanufactured lumber products, engineered wood products, and wood pellets, as well as produces green energy.

