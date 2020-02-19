Capital Square LLC Buys New Holdings in Farmland Partners Inc (NYSE:FPI)

Capital Square LLC bought a new stake in Farmland Partners Inc (NYSE:FPI) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 32,401 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $219,000. Capital Square LLC owned approximately 0.11% of Farmland Partners at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Garner Asset Management Corp increased its holdings in Farmland Partners by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Garner Asset Management Corp now owns 130,644 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,275,000 after purchasing an additional 2,064 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in Farmland Partners by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 50,380 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $337,000 after purchasing an additional 2,117 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Farmland Partners by 10.5% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 38,775 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $259,000 after purchasing an additional 3,688 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Farmland Partners by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 76,356 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $518,000 after purchasing an additional 3,908 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. increased its holdings in Farmland Partners by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. now owns 187,380 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,252,000 after purchasing an additional 4,100 shares in the last quarter. 50.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of FPI opened at $6.71 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $6.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $204.24 million, a P/E ratio of 84.88 and a beta of 0.78. Farmland Partners Inc has a 52 week low of $5.02 and a 52 week high of $7.22.

FPI has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. ValuEngine lowered Farmland Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised Farmland Partners from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, B. Riley reissued a “hold” rating and set a $7.00 price objective on shares of Farmland Partners in a report on Thursday, November 21st.

Farmland Partners Profile

Farmland Partners Inc is an internally managed real estate company that owns and seeks to acquire high-quality North American farmland and makes loans to farmers secured by farm real estate. As of the date of this release, the Company owns approximately 162,000 acres in 17 states, including Alabama, Arkansas, California, Colorado, Florida, Georgia, Illinois, Kansas, Louisiana, Michigan, Mississippi, Nebraska, North Carolina, South Carolina, South Dakota, Texas and Virginia.

