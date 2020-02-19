Capital Square LLC Invests $190,000 in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT)

Capital Square LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 780 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $190,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $345,892,000. Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 1.7% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 285,899 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $61,630,000 after purchasing an additional 4,688 shares during the last quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 24,933.4% during the fourth quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 267,857 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,093,000 after purchasing an additional 266,787 shares during the last quarter. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 3.1% during the third quarter. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC now owns 167,373 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $36,077,000 after purchasing an additional 5,014 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 6.1% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 146,047 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $31,480,000 after acquiring an additional 8,352 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Information Technology ETF alerts:

Shares of VGT opened at $270.19 on Wednesday. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a 1 year low of $187.13 and a 1 year high of $271.76. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $258.22 and a 200-day moving average of $231.73.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Profile

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

Further Reading: What is a recession?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VGT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Information Technology ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Information Technology ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.