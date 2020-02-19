Capital Square LLC Invests $251,000 in Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN)

Capital Square LLC bought a new position in Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 1,813 shares of the casino operator’s stock, valued at approximately $251,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Huntington National Bank purchased a new position in Wynn Resorts in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Manchester Financial Inc. purchased a new position in Wynn Resorts in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Howe & Rusling Inc. purchased a new position in Wynn Resorts in the third quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in Wynn Resorts by 153.5% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 431 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Samalin Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new position in Wynn Resorts in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.53% of the company’s stock.

Get Wynn Resorts alerts:

Several equities analysts recently commented on WYNN shares. Wolfe Research upgraded Wynn Resorts from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $176.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 10th. ValuEngine upgraded Wynn Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Deutsche Bank upped their price objective on Wynn Resorts from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Citigroup downgraded Wynn Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $140.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Wynn Resorts from $157.00 to $181.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Wynn Resorts currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $144.25.

In other news, CEO Matt Maddox sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.18, for a total value of $3,004,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 368,651 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $44,304,477.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WYNN stock opened at $133.46 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $137.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $122.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.75, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.05. Wynn Resorts, Limited has a 1 year low of $102.03 and a 1 year high of $153.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 116.05, a PEG ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 2.13.

Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ:WYNN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The casino operator reported ($0.62) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by ($1.53). Wynn Resorts had a net margin of 1.86% and a return on equity of 15.43%. The business had revenue of $1.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.72 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.06 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Wynn Resorts, Limited will post 3.38 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 26th will be issued a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 25th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.00%. Wynn Resorts’s payout ratio is 153.26%.

About Wynn Resorts

Wynn Resorts, Limited owns and operates destination casino resorts. As of February 20, 2019, the company's Wynn Palace segment had approximately 424,000 square feet of casino space, which offered 320 table games and 1,041 slot machines, private gaming salons, and sky casinos; a luxury hotel towers with 1,706 guest rooms, suites, and villas; 13 food and beverage outlets; 106,000 square feet of retail space; 37,000 square feet of meeting and convention space; recreation and leisure facilities comprising a gondola ride, health club, spa, salon, and pool; and public attractions, such as performance lake and floral art displays.

Featured Story: How prevalent are 12b-1 fees?

Receive News & Ratings for Wynn Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wynn Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.