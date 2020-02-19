Capital Square LLC Invests $334,000 in Caretrust REIT Inc (NASDAQ:CTRE)

Capital Square LLC bought a new position in shares of Caretrust REIT Inc (NASDAQ:CTRE) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 16,228 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $334,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mason Street Advisors LLC raised its stake in Caretrust REIT by 1.7% in the third quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 32,447 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $763,000 after buying an additional 542 shares in the last quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan increased its stake in shares of Caretrust REIT by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 29,240 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $603,000 after purchasing an additional 570 shares in the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Caretrust REIT by 0.5% during the third quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 145,620 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,423,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. 6 Meridian increased its stake in shares of Caretrust REIT by 2.4% during the third quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 34,047 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $800,000 after purchasing an additional 784 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank increased its stake in shares of Caretrust REIT by 0.9% during the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 90,099 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,206,000 after purchasing an additional 792 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.55% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Caretrust REIT from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $26.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of Caretrust REIT in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. They set an “underperform” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Caretrust REIT from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Caretrust REIT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Caretrust REIT has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.43.

Shares of NASDAQ CTRE opened at $23.06 on Wednesday. Caretrust REIT Inc has a fifty-two week low of $18.77 and a fifty-two week high of $25.54. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.28. The company has a market capitalization of $2.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.34 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.48.

CareTrust REIT, Inc is a self-administered, publicly-traded real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership, acquisition and leasing of seniors housing and healthcare-related properties. With 199 net-leased healthcare properties and three operated seniors housing properties in 27 states, CareTrust is pursuing opportunities across the nation to acquire properties that will be leased to a diverse group of local, regional and national seniors housing operators, healthcare services providers, and other healthcare-related businesses.

