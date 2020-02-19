Capital Square LLC Makes New $361,000 Investment in Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO)

Capital Square LLC purchased a new position in shares of Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 26,610 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $361,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Usca Ria LLC bought a new position in Marathon Oil in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Marathon Oil during the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. Whittier Trust Co. grew its holdings in shares of Marathon Oil by 346.9% during the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 3,785 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 2,938 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Marathon Oil by 287.6% during the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 3,814 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 2,830 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Marathon Oil by 5,434.8% during the 3rd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,092 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. 82.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of MRO stock opened at $10.30 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The firm has a market cap of $8.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.46, a P/E/G ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 2.38. Marathon Oil Co. has a one year low of $10.28 and a one year high of $18.93.

Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.03). Marathon Oil had a net margin of 9.25% and a return on equity of 5.01%. The business had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.26 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.15 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 31.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Marathon Oil Co. will post 0.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 19th will be given a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 18th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.94%. Marathon Oil’s payout ratio is 26.67%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on MRO shares. Guggenheim started coverage on Marathon Oil in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus raised Marathon Oil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $16.00 to $17.00 in a report on Monday, January 27th. Wolfe Research lowered Marathon Oil from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Scotiabank started coverage on Marathon Oil in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price objective on Marathon Oil from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Marathon Oil presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.93.

Marathon Oil Corporation operates as an energy company in the United States, Equatorial Guinea, the United Kingdom, and Libya. It operates in two segments, United States and International. The company engages in the exploration, production, and marketing of crude oil and condensate, natural gas liquids, and natural gas; and the production and marketing of products manufactured from natural gas, such as liquefied natural gas and methanol.

