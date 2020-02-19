Capital Square LLC Purchases New Position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ)

Capital Square LLC purchased a new stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,686 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $287,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth $988,000. Stifel Financial Corp raised its position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 12.5% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 643,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,984,000 after acquiring an additional 71,766 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 23.0% during the third quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 244,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,060,000 after acquiring an additional 45,638 shares during the last quarter. Platte River Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth $3,718,000. Finally, First Citizens Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth $3,877,000.

IJJ stock opened at $169.78 on Wednesday. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF has a twelve month low of $147.49 and a twelve month high of $173.51. The business has a fifty day moving average of $169.22 and a 200-day moving average of $163.05.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF Company Profile

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Value Index (the Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

