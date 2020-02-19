Capital Square LLC Purchases New Shares in J2 Global Inc (NASDAQ:JCOM)

Capital Square LLC purchased a new stake in shares of J2 Global Inc (NASDAQ:JCOM) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 2,143 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $200,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in J2 Global by 98.4% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,788 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $168,000 after buying an additional 887 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in J2 Global by 33.0% in the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 78,137 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,322,000 after purchasing an additional 19,396 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in J2 Global by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 53,906 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,052,000 after purchasing an additional 3,179 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lifted its holdings in J2 Global by 463.3% in the 4th quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 338 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Chase Investment Counsel Corp purchased a new position in shares of J2 Global during the 4th quarter worth about $578,000.

Get J2 Global alerts:

A number of analysts recently issued reports on JCOM shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of J2 Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $101.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Piper Jaffray Companies began coverage on shares of J2 Global in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of J2 Global from $104.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. DA Davidson increased their price objective on shares of J2 Global from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $110.00 price objective on shares of J2 Global in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $112.88.

JCOM opened at $96.81 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $98.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $93.10. J2 Global Inc has a twelve month low of $79.33 and a twelve month high of $104.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.98. The firm has a market cap of $4.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.74.

J2 Global (NASDAQ:JCOM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The technology company reported $2.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $405.59 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $393.09 million. J2 Global had a return on equity of 28.61% and a net margin of 15.95%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.11 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that J2 Global Inc will post 7.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About J2 Global

j2 Global, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides Internet services worldwide. It operates through three segments: Fax and Email Marketing; Voice, Backup, and Security; and Digital Media. The company offers cloud services to sole proprietors, small to medium-sized businesses and enterprises, and government organizations.

Further Reading: Dividend Aristocrat Index

Receive News & Ratings for J2 Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for J2 Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.