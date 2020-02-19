Capital Square LLC Takes $353,000 Position in Weyerhaeuser Co (NYSE:WY)

Capital Square LLC acquired a new stake in Weyerhaeuser Co (NYSE:WY) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 11,718 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $353,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Hoey Investments Inc. purchased a new position in Weyerhaeuser in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV purchased a new position in Weyerhaeuser in the third quarter worth approximately $33,000. S.A. Mason LLC purchased a new position in Weyerhaeuser in the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Clean Yield Group lifted its stake in Weyerhaeuser by 85.6% in the third quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 1,485 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 685 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new position in Weyerhaeuser in the third quarter worth approximately $43,000. 76.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America downgraded shares of Weyerhaeuser from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Weyerhaeuser from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Argus lifted their price target on shares of Weyerhaeuser to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 18th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Weyerhaeuser from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Weyerhaeuser from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, January 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.64.

In other news, CFO Russell S. Hagen sold 20,800 shares of Weyerhaeuser stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.27, for a total value of $588,016.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.43% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

WY stock opened at $30.12 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. Weyerhaeuser Co has a twelve month low of $22.35 and a twelve month high of $31.58. The company’s 50 day moving average is $29.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.37. The stock has a market cap of $22.85 billion, a P/E ratio of -273.82 and a beta of 1.69.

Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by ($0.03). Weyerhaeuser had a positive return on equity of 3.32% and a negative net margin of 1.16%. The company had revenue of $1.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.55 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.10 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Weyerhaeuser Co will post 0.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 5th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.52%. Weyerhaeuser’s payout ratio is currently 348.72%.

Weyerhaeuser Company Profile

Weyerhaeuser Company, one of the world's largest private owners of timberlands, began operations in 1900. We own or control 12.2 million acres of timberlands in the U.S., and manage additional timberlands under long-term licenses in Canada. We manage these timberlands on a sustainable basis in compliance with internationally recognized forestry standards.

