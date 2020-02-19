Capital Square LLC Takes Position in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Capital Square LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 2,688 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock, valued at approximately $233,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Howard Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Abbott Laboratories in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Covenant Multifamily Offices LLC acquired a new stake in Abbott Laboratories in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in Abbott Laboratories in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. 1 North Wealth Services LLC acquired a new stake in Abbott Laboratories in the 3rd quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Marquette Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 173.4% in the 3rd quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 473 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.78% of the company’s stock.

Abbott Laboratories stock opened at $88.88 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.54. The firm has a market cap of $158.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.67, a P/E/G ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.13. The business’s fifty day moving average is $88.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $85.08. Abbott Laboratories has a 52 week low of $72.36 and a 52 week high of $92.45.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 22nd. The healthcare product maker reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95. The company had revenue of $8.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.26 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 18.34% and a net margin of 11.56%. The business’s revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.81 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Abbott Laboratories will post 3.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 7th will be paid a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.36%. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.44%.

In other news, CFO Brian B. Yoor sold 509,850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.73, for a total transaction of $45,748,840.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 155,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,962,885.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Joseph J. Manning sold 37,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.58, for a total value of $3,359,250.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 88,032 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,885,906.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 548,470 shares of company stock worth $49,207,334. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Guggenheim lowered Abbott Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. Raymond James boosted their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $90.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Abbott Laboratories from to in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Abbott Laboratories in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $96.00 price objective on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Abbott Laboratories presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $95.60.

Abbott Laboratories Profile

Abbott Laboratories discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. The company's Established Pharmaceutical Products segment offers branded generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency; irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm; intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptom; gynecological disorder; hormone replacement therapy; dyslipidemia; hypertension; hypothyroidism; Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo; pain, fever, and inflammation; migraine; and anti-infective clarithromycin, as well as provides influenza vaccines and products that regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

