Capital Square LLC Takes Position in Fortune Brands Home & Security Inc (NYSE:FBHS)

Capital Square LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security Inc (NYSE:FBHS) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 4,061 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $265,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Comerica Bank grew its holdings in Fortune Brands Home & Security by 8.2% during the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 231,348 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $16,428,000 after acquiring an additional 17,517 shares during the period. Legacy Wealth Partners Inc. acquired a new position in Fortune Brands Home & Security during the fourth quarter worth about $888,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Fortune Brands Home & Security by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 944,441 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $61,710,000 after acquiring an additional 6,688 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Fortune Brands Home & Security by 25.2% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 134,338 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $8,778,000 after acquiring an additional 27,021 shares during the period. Finally, USS Investment Management Ltd acquired a new position in Fortune Brands Home & Security during the fourth quarter worth about $1,758,000. 86.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:FBHS opened at $72.61 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. Fortune Brands Home & Security Inc has a 1-year low of $44.79 and a 1-year high of $73.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.54. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $69.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $60.63.

Fortune Brands Home & Security (NYSE:FBHS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The industrial products company reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.03. Fortune Brands Home & Security had a return on equity of 21.74% and a net margin of 7.49%. The business had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.49 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.86 EPS. Fortune Brands Home & Security’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Fortune Brands Home & Security Inc will post 3.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 18th. Investors of record on Friday, February 28th will be given a $0.24 dividend. This is a positive change from Fortune Brands Home & Security’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 27th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.32%. Fortune Brands Home & Security’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.44%.

In related news, CEO Christopher J. Klein sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.60, for a total value of $3,230,000.00. Company insiders own 1.63% of the company’s stock.

FBHS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Fortune Brands Home & Security from $67.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 15th. Deutsche Bank lifted their target price on Fortune Brands Home & Security from $76.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Loop Capital raised Fortune Brands Home & Security from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $45.00 to $72.00 in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Barclays reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $61.00 target price on shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered Fortune Brands Home & Security from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $67.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $69.36.

Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides home and security products for residential home repair, remodeling, new construction, and security applications. It operates in three segments: Cabinets, Plumbing, and Doors & Security. The Cabinets segment manufactures custom, semi-custom, and stock cabinetry, as well as vanities for the kitchen, bath, and other parts of the home directly to kitchen and bath dealers, home centers, wholesalers, and builders in North America.

