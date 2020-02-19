Capital Square LLC Takes Position in Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL)

Capital Square LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 6,116 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $202,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Rollins in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new stake in Rollins in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $97,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in Rollins by 2,219.0% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,896 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $133,000 after purchasing an additional 3,728 shares during the last quarter. CFM Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Rollins in the 4th quarter worth approximately $179,000. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Rollins by 9.7% in the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 5,660 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $193,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.63% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ROL opened at $39.40 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The business’s 50 day moving average is $36.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.15. The company has a market cap of $13.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.54 and a beta of 0.26. Rollins, Inc. has a 12 month low of $31.36 and a 12 month high of $43.91.

Rollins (NYSE:ROL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The business services provider reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $506.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $505.30 million. Rollins had a return on equity of 30.34% and a net margin of 10.09%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.16 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Rollins, Inc. will post 0.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 10th will be given a $0.12 dividend. This is an increase from Rollins’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 7th. Rollins’s payout ratio is currently 65.75%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on ROL. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Rollins in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Rollins from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $28.50 to $34.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Rollins in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $38.00 target price for the company. Buckingham Research boosted their target price on Rollins from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Rollins from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $41.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Rollins presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.99.

About Rollins

Rollins, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides pest and termite control services to residential and commercial customers. It offers protection against termite damage, rodents, and insects to homes and businesses, including hotels, food service establishments, food manufacturers, retailers, and transportation companies.

