Carnival Corp (NYSE:CCL) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.40 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Carnival Corp (NYSE:CCL) to post $0.40 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for Carnival’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.50 and the lowest is $0.11. Carnival posted earnings per share of $0.49 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 18.4%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, March 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Carnival will report full year earnings of $4.39 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.88 to $4.60. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $4.85 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.57 to $5.00. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Carnival.

Get Carnival alerts:

Carnival (NYSE:CCL) last released its earnings results on Friday, December 20th. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.11. Carnival had a return on equity of 12.29% and a net margin of 14.36%. The business had revenue of $4.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.56 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.70 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

CCL has been the subject of several analyst reports. TheStreet raised Carnival from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 target price on shares of Carnival in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their target price on Carnival from $59.00 to $51.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. UBS Group lifted their price target on Carnival from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Carnival from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $49.60.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CCL. Wealth Quarterback LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Carnival in the 4th quarter valued at about $14,365,830,000. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership purchased a new stake in shares of Carnival in the 4th quarter valued at about $323,194,000. Capital International Investors lifted its holdings in shares of Carnival by 72.5% in the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 5,246,389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $266,674,000 after purchasing an additional 2,205,877 shares during the last quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Carnival by 418.1% in the 4th quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC now owns 1,757,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,323,000 after purchasing an additional 1,418,120 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Carnival by 28.1% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,002,927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $254,298,000 after purchasing an additional 1,097,820 shares during the last quarter. 76.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CCL opened at $42.92 on Friday. Carnival has a 12 month low of $39.92 and a 12 month high of $59.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.68, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.23 and a quick ratio of 0.18. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $47.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $45.67.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 21st will be issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 20th. Carnival’s payout ratio is currently 45.45%.

Carnival Company Profile

Carnival Corporation operates as a leisure travel company in North America, Australia, Europe, and Asia. It operates in four segments: North America and Australia Cruise Operations, Europe and Asia Cruise Operations, Cruise Support, and Tour and Other. The company operates cruises under the Carnival Cruise Line, Princess Cruises, Holland America Line, P&O Cruises (Australia), Seabourn, Costa, AIDA, P&O Cruises (UK), and Cunard brand names.

Featured Story: Does a trade war provide a risk to the global economy?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Carnival (CCL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Carnival Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carnival and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.