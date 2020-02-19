Cars.com (CARS) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Cars.com (NYSE:CARS) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, February 26th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.28 per share for the quarter. Parties that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of NYSE CARS opened at $10.79 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $12.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.31. The firm has a market cap of $735.05 million, a P/E ratio of 8.10 and a beta of 1.15. Cars.com has a 52 week low of $8.23 and a 52 week high of $25.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

CARS has been the topic of several recent research reports. Barrington Research upgraded Cars.com from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Cfra upgraded Cars.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.50.

About Cars.com

Cars.com Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a digital automotive marketplace that connects local car dealers to consumers in the United States. The company offers a suite of digital solutions that creates connections between individuals researching cars or looking to purchase a car with car dealerships and automotive original equipment manufacturers.

