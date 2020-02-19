CDK Global Inc (NASDAQ:CDK) General Counsel Lee J. Brunz Sells 1,000 Shares

CDK Global Inc (NASDAQ:CDK) General Counsel Lee J. Brunz sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.53, for a total transaction of $52,530.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 39,569 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,078,559.57. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Shares of NASDAQ:CDK opened at $52.37 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $54.57 and a 200-day moving average of $50.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.33 billion, a PE ratio of 16.23, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.00. CDK Global Inc has a 12 month low of $41.50 and a 12 month high of $63.90.

CDK Global (NASDAQ:CDK) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The software maker reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.80. The company had revenue of $499.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $493.00 million. CDK Global had a net margin of 2.36% and a negative return on equity of 63.55%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.83 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that CDK Global Inc will post 3.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of CDK. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of CDK Global by 9.6% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,995,613 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $741,383,000 after purchasing an additional 1,313,730 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of CDK Global by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,330,080 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $346,129,000 after acquiring an additional 149,202 shares during the period. Boston Partners lifted its position in shares of CDK Global by 58.0% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 5,206,525 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $250,431,000 after acquiring an additional 1,911,327 shares during the period. Capital International Investors acquired a new position in shares of CDK Global during the 4th quarter valued at $240,921,000. Finally, Clarkston Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of CDK Global by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,609,706 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $142,699,000 after acquiring an additional 54,200 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.55% of the company’s stock.

CDK has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Co upgraded shares of CDK Global from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $65.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. BidaskClub cut shares of CDK Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. ValuEngine upgraded shares of CDK Global from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CDK Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $59.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of CDK Global in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $57.00 target price for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. CDK Global currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $61.50.

CDK Global Company Profile

CDK Global, Inc provides software and technology solutions for automotive retailers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Retail Solutions North America, Advertising North America, and CDK International segments. The company offers Dealer Management System (DMS), a portfolio of layered software applications and services for automotive retailers, original equipment manufacturers (OEMs), consumers, and other industry participants manage the acquisition, sale, financing, insuring, parts supply, and repair and maintenance of vehicles.

