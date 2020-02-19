CDW (NASDAQ:CDW) Insider Robert F. Kirby Sells 1,300 Shares

CDW (NASDAQ:CDW) insider Robert F. Kirby sold 1,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.47, for a total transaction of $178,711.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 27,534 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,785,098.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

CDW stock opened at $134.87 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.87 billion, a PE ratio of 22.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.09. CDW has a twelve month low of $90.53 and a twelve month high of $146.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.56. The company has a 50 day moving average of $137.91 and a 200-day moving average of $128.77.

CDW (NASDAQ:CDW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The information technology services provider reported $1.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $4.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.40 billion. CDW had a net margin of 4.09% and a return on equity of 94.72%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.32 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that CDW will post 6.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 24th. CDW’s payout ratio is 25.25%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $155.00 price target on shares of CDW in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Morgan Stanley cut shares of CDW from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $126.00 to $124.00 in a report on Friday, January 17th. ValuEngine cut shares of CDW from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of CDW from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $150.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. Finally, Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of CDW in a report on Friday, February 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $150.00 price target for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. CDW has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $131.63.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its stake in CDW by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 3,142 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $449,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. raised its position in shares of CDW by 27.1% in the third quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 375 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of CDW by 1.0% in the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 8,619 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $957,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the period. Crabel Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of CDW by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Crabel Capital Management LLC now owns 2,160 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $309,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the period. Finally, Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. raised its position in shares of CDW by 0.5% in the third quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 18,139 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,235,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.09% of the company’s stock.

CDW Company Profile

CDW Corporation provides integrated information technology (IT) solutions to business, government, education, and healthcare customers in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Corporate, Small Business, and Public. The company offers discrete hardware and software products, as well as integrated IT solutions, including mobility, security, data center optimization, cloud computing, virtualization, and collaboration.

