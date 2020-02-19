Cenovus Energy Inc to Post FY2021 Earnings of $0.65 Per Share, National Bank Financial Forecasts (TSE:CVE)

Cenovus Energy Inc (TSE:CVE) (NYSE:CVE) – Research analysts at National Bank Financial issued their FY2021 EPS estimates for shares of Cenovus Energy in a report issued on Wednesday, February 12th. National Bank Financial analyst T. Wood forecasts that the company will earn $0.65 per share for the year. National Bank Financial has a “Outperform” rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. TD Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Cenovus Energy from C$17.00 to C$16.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Cenovus Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Tudor Pickering restated a “buy” rating and issued a C$14.00 price objective on shares of Cenovus Energy in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Raymond James restated a “market perform” rating and issued a C$14.50 price objective on shares of Cenovus Energy in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, Tudor Pickering & Holt set a C$14.00 price objective on shares of Cenovus Energy and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Cenovus Energy currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$14.94.

Shares of Cenovus Energy stock opened at C$11.81 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$12.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$12.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.38. Cenovus Energy has a 1-year low of C$10.29 and a 1-year high of C$14.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.52 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.19.

In related news, Director Keith A.J. Macphail bought 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 19th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$13.08 per share, for a total transaction of C$261,600.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 222,000 shares in the company, valued at C$2,903,760.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be paid a $0.063 dividend. This represents a $0.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.13%. This is a boost from Cenovus Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 12th. Cenovus Energy’s payout ratio is presently 36.32%.

Cenovus Energy Company Profile

Cenovus Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas in Canada and the United States. The company's Oil Sands segment develops and produces bitumen in northeast Alberta. This segment's bitumen assets include Foster Creek, Christina Lake, and Narrows Lake, as well as other projects in the early stages of development, such as Telephone Lake.

