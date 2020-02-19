Cenovus Energy Inc to Post Q1 2020 Earnings of ($0.05) Per Share, Cormark Forecasts (NYSE:CVE)

Cenovus Energy Inc (NYSE:CVE) (TSE:CVE) – Stock analysts at Cormark decreased their Q1 2020 earnings estimates for Cenovus Energy in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, February 13th. Cormark analyst A. Arif now anticipates that the oil and gas company will earn ($0.05) per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.08. Cormark also issued estimates for Cenovus Energy’s Q2 2020 earnings at ($0.01) EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $0.02 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at ($0.01) EPS, FY2020 earnings at ($0.05) EPS and FY2021 earnings at ($0.08) EPS.

Get Cenovus Energy alerts:

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on CVE. Raymond James set a $13.00 price target on Cenovus Energy and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 2nd. TD Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $16.50 price objective on shares of Cenovus Energy in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. ValuEngine upgraded Cenovus Energy from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating on shares of Cenovus Energy in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut Cenovus Energy from an “equal” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $14.71.

Shares of CVE stock opened at $8.90 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $9.30 and a 200 day moving average of $9.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The stock has a market cap of $10.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.64, a P/E/G ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.01. Cenovus Energy has a twelve month low of $7.67 and a twelve month high of $10.82.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CVE. Credit Suisse AG increased its position in shares of Cenovus Energy by 300.8% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 9,246,460 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $93,851,000 after buying an additional 6,939,507 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its position in shares of Cenovus Energy by 57.2% in the fourth quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 8,769,006 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $89,262,000 after buying an additional 3,191,471 shares in the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Cenovus Energy by 14.7% in the fourth quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 21,901,545 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $222,301,000 after buying an additional 2,813,542 shares in the last quarter. Cidel Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Cenovus Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $21,860,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Cenovus Energy by 133.3% in the fourth quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 3,500,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $35,578,000 after buying an additional 2,000,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.91% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be given a $0.047 dividend. This represents a $0.19 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 12th. Cenovus Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 67.86%.

Cenovus Energy Company Profile

Cenovus Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas in Canada and the United States. The company's Oil Sands segment develops and produces bitumen in northeast Alberta. This segment's bitumen assets include Foster Creek, Christina Lake, and Narrows Lake, as well as other projects in the early stages of development, such as Telephone Lake.

Further Reading: What is the S&P/TSX Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Cenovus Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cenovus Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.