Centennial Resource Development Inc (NASDAQ:CDEV) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Centennial Resource Development Inc (NASDAQ:CDEV) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the twenty-one ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, fifteen have issued a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $7.83.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Barclays downgraded shares of Centennial Resource Development from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $6.00 to $3.00 in a research note on Friday, December 6th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Centennial Resource Development from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. SunTrust Banks downgraded shares of Centennial Resource Development from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $5.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Centennial Resource Development from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Centennial Resource Development from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in Centennial Resource Development by 32.8% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 562,517 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $4,945,000 after buying an additional 138,857 shares during the period. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. raised its holdings in Centennial Resource Development by 1,433.1% during the 2nd quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 22,996 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $175,000 after buying an additional 21,496 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its holdings in Centennial Resource Development by 18.7% during the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 22,199 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $100,000 after buying an additional 3,491 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. raised its holdings in Centennial Resource Development by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 111,977 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $505,000 after buying an additional 3,301 shares during the period. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D purchased a new stake in Centennial Resource Development during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,361,000.

Shares of NASDAQ CDEV opened at $2.73 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Centennial Resource Development has a 52 week low of $2.56 and a 52 week high of $13.21. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $3.77 and its 200 day moving average is $3.99. The company has a market cap of $718.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.20, a PEG ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 2.11.

Centennial Resource Development Company Profile

Centennial Resource Development, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the development of unconventional oil and associated liquids-rich natural gas reserves in the United States. The company's assets primarily focus on the Delaware Basin, a sub-basin of the Permian Basin. Its properties consist of acreage blocks primarily in Reeves County in West Texas and Lea County in New Mexico.

