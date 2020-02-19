Centuria Industrial Reit (ASX:CIP) Stock Price Up 0.3%

Centuria Industrial Reit (ASX:CIP) shares rose 0.3% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as A$3.74 ($2.65) and last traded at A$3.69 ($2.62), approximately 642,584 shares were traded during trading. An increase of 244% from the average daily volume of 186,737 shares. The stock had previously closed at A$3.68 ($2.61).

The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 59.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.29 billion and a PE ratio of 14.23. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is A$3.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is A$3.41.

Get Centuria Industrial Reit alerts:

The company also recently disclosed a Interim dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 24th were issued a dividend of $0.047 per share. This represents a yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 30th. Centuria Industrial Reit’s dividend payout ratio is 73.08%.

About Centuria Industrial Reit (ASX:CIP)

Centuria Industrial REIT (ASX: CIP) offers investors a chance to invest in industrial property via a listed property trust. CIP is Australia's largest ASX listed income focused industrial investment vehicle and is included in the S&P ASX300 index. CIP owns a portfolio of 37 high quality industrial assets with a value of $1 billion, the properties are located in key metropolitan locations throughout Australia.

Read More: How is a buy-side analyst different from a sell-side analyst?

Receive News & Ratings for Centuria Industrial Reit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Centuria Industrial Reit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.