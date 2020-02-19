Charter Hall Long WALE REIT (ASX:CLW) Insider David Harrison Acquires 4,752 Shares of Stock

Charter Hall Long WALE REIT (ASX:CLW) insider David Harrison purchased 4,752 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of A$5.48 ($3.88) per share, with a total value of A$26,026.70 ($18,458.66).

Shares of CLW stock opened at A$5.91 ($4.19) on Wednesday. Charter Hall Long WALE REIT has a 12 month low of A$4.33 ($3.07) and a 12 month high of A$5.98 ($4.24). The firm has a market cap of $2.88 billion and a PE ratio of 15.72. The stock has a 50 day moving average of A$5.59 and a 200-day moving average of A$5.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.43.

Get Charter Hall Long WALE REIT alerts:

The company also recently announced a Interim dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 14th. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th were paid a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.29%. Charter Hall Long WALE REIT’s payout ratio is 74.47%.

Charter Hall Long WALE REIT Company Profile

Charter Hall Long WALE REIT is an Australian Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) listed on the ASX (ASX: CLW) and invests in high quality Australasian real estate assets that are predominantly leased to corporate and government tenants on long term leases. Charter Hall Group (ASX:CHC) is one of Australia's leading fully integrated property groups, with over $26.4 billion of high quality, long leased property across the office, retail, industrial and social infrastructure sectors.

Featured Article: What is Cost of Debt?

Receive News & Ratings for Charter Hall Long WALE REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Charter Hall Long WALE REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.