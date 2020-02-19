Chesapeake Energy (CHK) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Chesapeake Energy (NYSE:CHK) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, February 26th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.05) per share for the quarter. Parties that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of CHK opened at $0.44 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $918.46 million, a P/E ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 2.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.94, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.60. Chesapeake Energy has a one year low of $0.43 and a one year high of $3.57. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.07.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Tudor Pickering downgraded Chesapeake Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised Chesapeake Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $1.25 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Morgan Stanley downgraded Chesapeake Energy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $2.25 to $1.25 in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $0.50 price objective on shares of Chesapeake Energy in a report on Monday, December 23rd. Finally, ValuEngine raised Chesapeake Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Chesapeake Energy currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $1.97.

In other Chesapeake Energy news, Director Thomas L. Ryan bought 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 6th. The stock was bought at an average price of $0.77 per share, for a total transaction of $154,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 928,531 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $714,968.87. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Chesapeake Energy Company Profile

Chesapeake Energy Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of properties for the production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGL) from underground reservoirs in the United States. The company holds interests in natural gas resource plays, including the Marcellus in Northern Appalachian Basin in Pennsylvania; Haynesville located in Northwestern Louisiana; Eagle Ford in South Texas; Brazos Valley in Southeast Texas; Powder River Basin in Wyoming; and Mid-Continent in Anadarko Basin of northwestern Oklahoma.

