CIBC Reaffirms Hold Rating for Mercer International (NASDAQ:MERC)

CIBC reaffirmed their hold rating on shares of Mercer International (NASDAQ:MERC) (TSE:MRI.U) in a research report released on Tuesday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports. CIBC currently has a $12.00 price objective on the basic materials company’s stock.

MERC has been the subject of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Mercer International from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. TheStreet cut Mercer International from a b- rating to a c rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. ValuEngine upgraded Mercer International from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Credit Suisse Group cut Mercer International from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $12.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Raymond James reiterated an outperform rating and issued a $16.00 price objective on shares of Mercer International in a report on Friday, February 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Mercer International currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $13.10.

Get Mercer International alerts:

NASDAQ MERC opened at $10.50 on Tuesday. Mercer International has a fifty-two week low of $9.56 and a fifty-two week high of $17.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a current ratio of 3.30. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.04. The stock has a market cap of $689.10 million, a P/E ratio of -70.00 and a beta of 1.63.

Mercer International (NASDAQ:MERC) (TSE:MRI.U) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The basic materials company reported ($1.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.63) by ($0.41). Mercer International had a negative return on equity of 0.81% and a negative net margin of 0.59%. The business had revenue of $331.17 million during the quarter. Sell-side analysts predict that Mercer International will post 1.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 25th will be given a $0.138 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 24th. This represents a $0.55 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.26%. This is a positive change from Mercer International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. Mercer International’s dividend payout ratio is currently -687.50%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its position in shares of Mercer International by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 12,877 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $161,000 after acquiring an additional 819 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in shares of Mercer International by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 119,563 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,471,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Preferred LLC bought a new position in shares of Mercer International in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in shares of Mercer International by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 71,164 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $875,000 after acquiring an additional 2,371 shares in the last quarter. Finally, James Investment Research Inc. raised its position in shares of Mercer International by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 79,650 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $999,000 after acquiring an additional 2,490 shares in the last quarter. 78.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Mercer International Company Profile

Mercer International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells northern bleached softwood Kraft (NBSK) pulp in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Pulp and Wood Products. It produces NBSK pulp primarily from wood chips and pulp logs; carbon neutral or green energy using carbon-neutral bio-fuels, such as black liquor and wood waste; and tall oil for use as a chemical additive and green energy source.

Further Reading: Dividend Reinvestment Plan (DRIP)

Receive News & Ratings for Mercer International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mercer International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.