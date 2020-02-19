Citigroup Reiterates Buy Rating for AstraZeneca (LON:AZN)

AstraZeneca (LON:AZN)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by equities researchers at Citigroup in a report issued on Monday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a research note on Monday. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on AstraZeneca from GBX 8,200 ($107.87) to GBX 8,500 ($111.81) and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. HSBC reaffirmed a “reduce” rating and set a GBX 6,235 ($82.02) price target on shares of AstraZeneca in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a GBX 7,475 ($98.33) price target on shares of AstraZeneca in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Finally, Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 7,890.71 ($103.80).

LON:AZN opened at GBX 7,521 ($98.93) on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 148.59, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.92. The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 7,633 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 7,351.15. AstraZeneca has a 52-week low of GBX 109.51 ($1.44) and a 52-week high of GBX 8,227.88 ($108.23). The firm has a market capitalization of $98.32 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.18.

AstraZeneca Company Profile

AstraZeneca PLC discovers, develops, and commercializes prescription medicines in the areas of oncology, cardiovascular, renal and metabolism, respiratory, autoimmunity, infection, neuroscience, and gastroenterology worldwide. Its marketed products include Arimidex, Casodex/Cosudex, Calquence, Faslodex, Imfinzi, Iressa, Lynparza, Nolvadex, Tagrisso, and Zoladex for oncology diseases; Atacand1/Atacand HCT/Atacand Plus, Brilinta/Brilique, Crestor, Plendil, Seloken/Toprol-XL, Tenormin, and Zestril for cardiovascular diseases; and Bydureon, Byetta, Farxiga/Forxiga, Kombiglyze XR, Komboglyze, Onglyza, Qtern, Symlin, Xigduo, and Xigduo XR for metabolic diseases.

