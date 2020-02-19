Codorus Valley Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLY) Director Harry R. Esq Swift Sells 1,000 Shares

Codorus Valley Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLY) Director Harry R. Esq Swift sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.07, for a total value of $22,070.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $109,423.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of NASDAQ CVLY opened at $21.82 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $215.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.98 and a beta of 0.72. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.31. Codorus Valley Bancorp, Inc. has a 52 week low of $19.65 and a 52 week high of $24.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02.

Codorus Valley Bancorp (NASDAQ:CVLY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $19.73 million during the quarter. Codorus Valley Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.99% and a net margin of 18.79%.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 11th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 28th were paid a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, January 27th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.93%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Codorus Valley Bancorp by 76.3% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 85,148 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,961,000 after buying an additional 36,856 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in Codorus Valley Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth approximately $238,000. UBS Group AG boosted its position in Codorus Valley Bancorp by 48.5% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 12,009 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $277,000 after purchasing an additional 3,920 shares during the period. Fourthstone LLC bought a new stake in Codorus Valley Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth approximately $5,220,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Codorus Valley Bancorp by 27.1% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 203,105 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,678,000 after purchasing an additional 43,308 shares during the period. 50.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Codorus Valley Bancorp

Codorus Valley Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for the PeoplesBank that provides community banking services. The company accepts demand, money market, time, and savings deposits. It also offers commercial real estate, industrial, and construction loans; commercial loans, such as builder and developer, commercial and residential real estate investor, hotel/motel, wholesale and retail, agriculture, manufacturing, and other loans; and consumer loans, including residential mortgage, home equity, and other loans.

