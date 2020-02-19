Columbia Property Trust (NYSE:CXP) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by BMO Capital Markets

Columbia Property Trust (NYSE:CXP)‘s stock had its “hold” rating restated by equities research analysts at BMO Capital Markets in a note issued to investors on Monday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a $22.00 target price on the real estate investment trust’s stock. BMO Capital Markets’ price target suggests a potential downside of 1.83% from the stock’s previous close.

CXP has been the topic of a number of other reports. Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Columbia Property Trust in a research report on Friday, November 8th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $22.00 price objective on the stock. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on shares of Columbia Property Trust in a research report on Sunday. SunTrust Banks upgraded Columbia Property Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Columbia Property Trust from $22.50 to $22.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Columbia Property Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.83.

Shares of NYSE CXP opened at $22.41 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The business’s 50 day moving average is $21.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.02. The company has a market cap of $2.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 280.16 and a beta of 0.88. Columbia Property Trust has a 12 month low of $19.64 and a 12 month high of $23.21.

Columbia Property Trust (NYSE:CXP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by ($0.16). The firm had revenue of $68.73 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $67.36 million. Columbia Property Trust had a net margin of 3.18% and a return on equity of 0.34%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.40 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Columbia Property Trust will post 1.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CXP. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in Columbia Property Trust in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new stake in Columbia Property Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at $206,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Columbia Property Trust by 146.5% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 35,393 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $749,000 after buying an additional 21,035 shares in the last quarter. Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in Columbia Property Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its stake in Columbia Property Trust by 11.5% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 11,454 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $242,000 after purchasing an additional 1,183 shares in the last quarter. 80.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Columbia Property Trust

Columbia Property Trust (NYSE: CXP) owns and operates Class-A office buildings concentrated in New York, San Francisco, and Washington, DC Its portfolio includes 19 properties with approximately nine million square feet. Columbia carries an investment-grade rating from both Moody's and Standard & Poor's.

