CommVault Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLT) CFO Brian Carolan Sells 339 Shares

CommVault Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLT) CFO Brian Carolan sold 339 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.98, for a total transaction of $17,282.22. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 104,208 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,312,523.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ:CVLT opened at $51.27 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 114.40, a P/E/G ratio of 9.49 and a beta of 1.03. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $46.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $46.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.57. CommVault Systems, Inc. has a 1-year low of $40.73 and a 1-year high of $69.20.

CommVault Systems (NASDAQ:CVLT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The software maker reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $176.35 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $172.72 million. CommVault Systems had a negative net margin of 2.44% and a positive return on equity of 5.68%. CommVault Systems’s quarterly revenue was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.54 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that CommVault Systems, Inc. will post 0.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of CommVault Systems from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $55.00 price target on shares of CommVault Systems in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of CommVault Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of CommVault Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $58.40.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. raised its position in CommVault Systems by 17.4% during the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,636 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 243 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in CommVault Systems by 83.0% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 549 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 249 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System raised its position in CommVault Systems by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 12,400 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $554,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank raised its position in CommVault Systems by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 24,100 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,076,000 after buying an additional 362 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank raised its position in CommVault Systems by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 82,100 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,665,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.88% of the company’s stock.

CommVault Systems Company Profile

Commvault Systems, Inc provides data protection and information management software applications and related services in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Australia, New Zealand, Southeast Asia, and China. The company offers data protection, backup, and recovery software solutions for the backup of databases, files, applications, endpoints, and virtual machines according to data type and recovery profile; and help to optimize storage with deduplication, recover data, and leverage reports.

