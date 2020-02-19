Comparing BNP PARIBAS/S (OTCMKTS:BNPQY) and OVERSEA-CHINESE/ADR (OTCMKTS:OVCHY)

BNP PARIBAS/S (OTCMKTS:BNPQY) and OVERSEA-CHINESE/ADR (OTCMKTS:OVCHY) are both large-cap finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, analyst recommendations, dividends, risk, valuation, earnings and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares BNP PARIBAS/S and OVERSEA-CHINESE/ADR’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BNP PARIBAS/S 18.33% 7.41% 0.34% OVERSEA-CHINESE/ADR 28.11% 9.96% 0.95%

Dividends

BNP PARIBAS/S pays an annual dividend of $1.42 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.9%. OVERSEA-CHINESE/ADR pays an annual dividend of $0.64 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.1%. BNP PARIBAS/S pays out 40.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. OVERSEA-CHINESE/ADR pays out 40.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for BNP PARIBAS/S and OVERSEA-CHINESE/ADR, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score BNP PARIBAS/S 2 1 0 0 1.33 OVERSEA-CHINESE/ADR 0 1 1 0 2.50

BNP PARIBAS/S currently has a consensus price target of $50.00, indicating a potential upside of 71.70%. Given BNP PARIBAS/S’s higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe BNP PARIBAS/S is more favorable than OVERSEA-CHINESE/ADR.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares BNP PARIBAS/S and OVERSEA-CHINESE/ADR’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio BNP PARIBAS/S $49.95 billion 1.45 $9.15 billion $3.48 8.37 OVERSEA-CHINESE/ADR $11.02 billion 3.03 $3.33 billion $1.57 9.99

BNP PARIBAS/S has higher revenue and earnings than OVERSEA-CHINESE/ADR. BNP PARIBAS/S is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than OVERSEA-CHINESE/ADR, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility & Risk

BNP PARIBAS/S has a beta of 1.1, meaning that its stock price is 10% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, OVERSEA-CHINESE/ADR has a beta of 0.71, meaning that its stock price is 29% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

1.1% of BNP PARIBAS/S shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.0% of OVERSEA-CHINESE/ADR shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

OVERSEA-CHINESE/ADR beats BNP PARIBAS/S on 8 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About BNP PARIBAS/S

BNP Paribas SA provides a range of banking and financial services in France and internationally. It operates through two divisions, Retail Banking and Services, and Corporate and Institutional Banking. The company offers long-term corporate vehicle leasing, and rental and other financing solutions; and digital banking and investment services, cash management, and factoring services to corporate clients, as well as wealth management services. It also provides credit solutions for individuals under the Cetelem, Cofinoga, and Findomestic brands; savings and protection solutions, including insuring individuals, and their personal projects and assets; and asset management, private banking, and real estate services. In addition, the company offers global market services, including investment, hedging, financing, and research across asset classes; security services comprising clearing, custody, and asset and fund services, as well as corporate trust, and market and financing services; and corporate trade and treasury, debt financing, specialized financing, strategic advisory, mergers and acquisition, and equity capital market services for institutional and corporate clients. The company was formerly known as Banque Nationale de Paris and changed its name to BNP Paribas SA in May 2000. BNP Paribas SA was founded in 1848 and is headquartered in Paris, France.

About OVERSEA-CHINESE/ADR

Oversea-Chinese Banking Corporation Limited provides financial services in Singapore, Malaysia, Indonesia, Greater China, other parts of the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company's Global Consumer/Private Banking segment provides products and services to individual customers, including checking accounts, and savings and fixed deposits; housing and other personal loans; credit cards; wealth management products consisting of unit trusts, banc assurance products, and structured deposits; and brokerage services. This segment also offers investment advice and portfolio management, estate and trust planning, and wealth structuring services for high net worth individuals. Its Global Corporate/Investment Banking segment provides project financing, overdrafts, trade financing, and deposit accounts; fee-based services, such as cash management and custodian services; investment banking services, including financing solutions, syndicated loans and advisory services, corporate finance services for initial public offerings, secondary fund-raising, and takeovers and mergers; and customized and structured equity-linked financing services. This segment serves corporates, public sector, and small and medium enterprises. The company's Global Treasury and Markets segment is involved in the foreign exchange activities, money market operations, and fixed income and derivatives trading, as well as provision of structured treasury products and financial solutions. Its OCBC Wing Hang segment offers commercial banking, consumer financing, share brokerage, and insurance services. The company's Insurance segment provides fund management services, and life and general insurance products. Its Others segment is involved in property and investment holding activities. As of May 7, 2018, the company operated a network of 570 branches and representative offices in 19 countries and regions. Oversea-Chinese Banking Corporation Limited was founded in 1912 and is headquartered in Singapore.

