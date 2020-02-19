Concert Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CNCE) Raised to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Concert Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CNCE) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Concert Pharmaceuticals Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company. It is focused on applying its DCE Platform (R) to create novel small molecule drugs. The Company manufactures drugs in various therapeutic areas such as hot flashes, HIV, renal hepatic, neuropathic pain, MRSA infection, and schizophrenia, multiple tumors, and hyperparathyroidism. Concert Pharmaceuticals Inc. is based in United States. “

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the company. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price on shares of Concert Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, January 24th. ValuEngine raised Concert Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. SunTrust Banks reissued a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price (up previously from $25.00) on shares of Concert Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price on shares of Concert Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, JMP Securities reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Concert Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.88.

Shares of Concert Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $11.03 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.90. Concert Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $5.36 and a 12 month high of $17.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $326.86 million, a P/E ratio of -3.32 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 9.53 and a quick ratio of 9.53.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CNCE. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Concert Pharmaceuticals by 5.2% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,007,995 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $12,096,000 after purchasing an additional 49,502 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Concert Pharmaceuticals by 49.3% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 19,354 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $233,000 after purchasing an additional 6,389 shares during the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Concert Pharmaceuticals by 163.2% in the third quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 5,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 3,100 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in shares of Concert Pharmaceuticals by 9.7% in the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 33,984 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $200,000 after purchasing an additional 2,998 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Concert Pharmaceuticals by 5.0% in the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 69,447 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $408,000 after purchasing an additional 3,305 shares during the last quarter. 52.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Concert Pharmaceuticals

Concert Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company. The company discovers and develops novel small molecule drugs for use in the treatment autoimmune and inflammatory diseases, and central nervous systems disorders. Its product candidates include AVP-786, a combination of deudextromethorphan and an ultra-low dose of quinidine, which is in Phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of neurologic and psychiatric disorders, including agitation associated with Alzheimer's disease; CTP-730, a deuterated analog of apremilast that has completed the Phase 1 clinical trials for the treatment of inflammation or cancer; JZP-386, a once-nightly oxybate product; and CTP-543, which is in Phase 1 clinical trials for use in the treatment of alopecia areata.

