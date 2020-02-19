Consolidated Edison (ED) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED) is scheduled to release its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, February 20th. Analysts expect Consolidated Edison to post earnings of $0.79 per share for the quarter.

Consolidated Edison stock opened at $94.35 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $31.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.50 and a beta of 0.05. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $91.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $89.93. Consolidated Edison has a fifty-two week low of $78.18 and a fifty-two week high of $95.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.58.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 19th will be paid a $0.765 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 18th. This is an increase from Consolidated Edison’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.74. This represents a $3.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.24%. Consolidated Edison’s payout ratio is currently 68.52%.

Several research firms have issued reports on ED. Guggenheim lowered shares of Consolidated Edison from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Consolidated Edison from $92.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 20th. Mizuho upgraded Consolidated Edison from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $93.00 to $98.00 in a report on Friday, October 25th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Consolidated Edison from $90.00 to $89.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Finally, Barclays lowered Consolidated Edison from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $95.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Consolidated Edison has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $92.44.

Consolidated Edison Company Profile

Consolidated Edison, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery businesses in the United States. The company offers electric services to approximately 3.5 million customers in New York City and Westchester County; gas to approximately 1.1 million customers in Manhattan, the Bronx, parts of Queens, and Westchester County; and steam to approximately 1,622 customers in parts of Manhattan.

