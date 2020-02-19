Consort Medical (LON:CSRT) Stock Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $871.66

Consort Medical plc (LON:CSRT) shares crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $871.66 and traded as high as $1,010.00. Consort Medical shares last traded at $1,010.00, with a volume of 19,069 shares changing hands.

CSRT has been the subject of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Consort Medical to a “sector performer” rating in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Shore Capital lowered shares of Consort Medical to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 18th.

The firm has a market capitalization of $499.80 million and a PE ratio of 127.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.58, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 1,019.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 875.22.

In other Consort Medical news, insider Jonathan Glenn sold 193 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 1,010 ($13.29), for a total transaction of £1,949.30 ($2,564.19).

Consort Medical Company Profile (LON:CSRT)

Consort Medical plc operates as a one-stop developer and manufacturer of drugs and premium drug delivery devices. It operates through two divisions, Bespak and Aesica. The company provides various life improving treatments to patients across worldwide through the design, development, and manufacture of medical devices for inhaled, injectable, nasal, and ocular drug delivery, as well as point of care diagnostics products.

