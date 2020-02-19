Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR Fund (NYSEARCA:XLY) Stock Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $122.32

Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR Fund (NYSEARCA:XLY) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $122.32 and traded as high as $132.30. Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR Fund shares last traded at $131.69, with a volume of 2,479,787 shares traded.

The company’s fifty day moving average is $127.49 and its 200 day moving average is $122.50.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in XLY. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR Fund by 43.6% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,859,594 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $221,663,000 after purchasing an additional 564,569 shares during the last quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky acquired a new position in Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR Fund during the third quarter worth $41,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its holdings in Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR Fund by 68.1% during the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 3,279 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $397,000 after purchasing an additional 1,328 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR Fund by 12.5% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 51,958 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,271,000 after purchasing an additional 5,790 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc boosted its holdings in Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR Fund by 22.8% during the third quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 38,301 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,623,000 after purchasing an additional 7,119 shares during the last quarter.

Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR Fund Company Profile (NYSEARCA:XLY)

Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Consumer Discretionary Select Sector Index (the Index). The Index includes companies from the following industries, media; retail (specialty, multiline, Internet and catalog); hotels, restaurants and leisure; textiles, apparel and luxury goods; household durables; automobiles; auto components; distributors; leisure equipment and products; and diversified consumer services.

