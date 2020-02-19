Contrasting ANA HOLDINGS IN/S (OTCMKTS:ALNPY) & ALSTOM/ADR (OTCMKTS:ALSMY)

ANA HOLDINGS IN/S (OTCMKTS:ALNPY) and ALSTOM/ADR (OTCMKTS:ALSMY) are both large-cap transportation companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, valuation, earnings and profitability.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for ANA HOLDINGS IN/S and ALSTOM/ADR, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score ANA HOLDINGS IN/S 0 0 0 0 N/A ALSTOM/ADR 0 5 0 0 2.00

Volatility & Risk

ANA HOLDINGS IN/S has a beta of 0.3, meaning that its stock price is 70% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, ALSTOM/ADR has a beta of 0.28, meaning that its stock price is 72% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares ANA HOLDINGS IN/S and ALSTOM/ADR’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ANA HOLDINGS IN/S 5.09% 9.88% 4.06% ALSTOM/ADR N/A N/A N/A

Dividends

ANA HOLDINGS IN/S pays an annual dividend of $0.10 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.6%. ALSTOM/ADR pays an annual dividend of $0.47 per share and has a dividend yield of 8.9%.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares ANA HOLDINGS IN/S and ALSTOM/ADR’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ANA HOLDINGS IN/S $18.57 billion 0.55 $996.99 million N/A N/A ALSTOM/ADR $9.35 billion 1.26 $788.60 million N/A N/A

ANA HOLDINGS IN/S has higher revenue and earnings than ALSTOM/ADR.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

0.0% of ALSTOM/ADR shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

ANA HOLDINGS IN/S beats ALSTOM/ADR on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

ANA HOLDINGS IN/S Company Profile

ANA Holdings Inc., together with its subsidiaries, offers air transportation services in Japan and internationally. It operates through Air Transportation, Airline Related, Travel Services, and Trade and Retail segments. The Air Transportation segment engages in the domestic and international passenger operations, cargo and mail operations, and other transportation services. The Airline Related segment provides air transportation related operations, such as airport passenger, ground handling services, and maintenance services. The Travel Services segment engages in centering on the development and sales of travel plans. This segment also consists of planning and sales of branded travel packages using air transportation. The Trade and Retail segment imports and exports goods related to air transportation; food products; aerospace and electronics businesses; and semiconductors products, as well as involved in in-store and non-store retailing. The company was formerly known as All Nippon Airways Co., Ltd. and changed its name to ANA Holdings Inc. in April 2013. ANA Holdings Inc. was founded in 1952 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

ALSTOM/ADR Company Profile

Alstom SA develops and markets systems, equipment, and services for the transport sector in Europe, the Americas, Asia and Pacific, the Middle-East, and Africa. The company offers metros, tramways, tram-trains, suburban trains, regional trains, high-speed trains, and passengers and freight locomotives; and signaling products, such as rail control systems, security and control, trackside, and interlocking products. It is also involved in the design and installation solutions for track laying; the electrification of and power supply to lines; and supply and installation electromechanical equipment. In addition, the company provides urban and main-line rail systems to manage trains, signaling, infrastructure, and services; and maintenance, modernization, parts and repair, and support services. Further, it offers various components, including bogies, motors, traction systems, switchgears, auxiliary converters, traction transformers, feeding systems, and dampers. Alstom SA has a strategic partnership with Cosmotech to develop a new application to improve the efficiency of a rail system. Alstom SA was incorporated in 1992 and is headquartered in Saint-Ouen, France.

