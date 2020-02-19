Contrasting China Recycling Energy (NASDAQ:CREG) and Spindle (NASDAQ:SPDL)

China Recycling Energy (NASDAQ:CREG) and Spindle (OTCMKTS:SPDL) are both business services companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, institutional ownership, profitability, earnings, valuation, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

3.0% of China Recycling Energy shares are owned by institutional investors. 16.7% of China Recycling Energy shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 14.6% of Spindle shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares China Recycling Energy and Spindle’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio China Recycling Energy $4.89 million 1.28 -$66.00 million N/A N/A Spindle $80,000.00 0.14 -$3.13 million N/A N/A

Spindle has lower revenue, but higher earnings than China Recycling Energy.

Volatility and Risk

China Recycling Energy has a beta of 2.22, suggesting that its stock price is 122% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Spindle has a beta of 1.31, suggesting that its stock price is 31% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for China Recycling Energy and Spindle, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score China Recycling Energy 0 0 0 0 N/A Spindle 0 0 0 0 N/A

Profitability

This table compares China Recycling Energy and Spindle’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets China Recycling Energy N/A -53.58% -25.70% Spindle N/A N/A N/A

Summary

China Recycling Energy beats Spindle on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About China Recycling Energy

China Recycling Energy Corporation engages in the recycling energy business in China. It designs, finances, constructs, operates, and transfers waste energy recycling projects to mid- to large-size enterprises involved in high energy-consuming businesses. The company offers waste pressure-to-energy solutions, including the blast furnace top gas recovery turbine unit, a system that utilizes high pressure gas emitted from the blast furnace top to drive turbine units and generates electricity; and waste heat-to-energy solutions, such as heat power generation projects for applications in cement, steel, coking coal, and nonferrous metal industries, which collect the residual heat from various manufacturing processes. It also provides waste gas-to-energy solutions comprising the waste gas power generation system that utilizes flammable waste gas from coal mining, petroleum exploitation, refinery processing, or other sources as a fuel source to generate electricity; and the combined cycle power plant, which employs power generating cycle to utilize the waste gas that generates electricity by burning the flammable waste gas in a gas turbine, as well as uses the waste heat from burning the gas to make steam to generate additional electricity through a steam turbine. In addition, the company offers biomass power generation systems (BMPG); and waste heat power generation (WHPG) systems; and project investment, investment management, economic information consulting, technical, and financial leasing services, as well as leases energy saving systems and equipment. As of December 31, 2017, it had five recycling WHPG systems and four BMPG systems. The company was formerly known as China Digital Wireless, Inc. and changed its name to China Recycling Energy Corporation in March 2007. China Recycling Energy Corporation was incorporated in 1980 and is headquartered in Xi'an, China.

About Spindle

Spindle, Inc. provides merchant and consumer-facing commerce solutions for small and medium-sized businesses in the United States. It offers payment processing services to merchants using its Catalyst Gateway; and acts as an agent, independent contractor, or referral partner to broker merchants that it secures to other merchant processors for ongoing fees based on processing volume. The company is based in Mesa, Arizona.

