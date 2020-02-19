Cormark Weighs in on Precision Drilling Corp’s FY2021 Earnings (TSE:PD)

Precision Drilling Corp (TSE:PD) (NYSE:PDS) – Analysts at Cormark issued their FY2021 EPS estimates for shares of Precision Drilling in a research report issued on Friday, February 14th. Cormark analyst A. Arif expects that the company will post earnings of ($0.01) per share for the year.

PD has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on Precision Drilling from C$2.50 to C$3.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Citigroup raised their target price on Precision Drilling from C$1.80 to C$2.20 in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. National Bank Financial raised their target price on Precision Drilling from C$2.75 to C$3.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Tudor Pickering & Holt reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Precision Drilling in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Tudor Pickering reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Precision Drilling in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Precision Drilling presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$3.49.

Shares of PD stock opened at C$1.80 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$1.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$1.65. The company has a market cap of $523.46 million and a PE ratio of -2.77. Precision Drilling has a fifty-two week low of C$1.32 and a fifty-two week high of C$4.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 101.91, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a current ratio of 1.85.

Precision Drilling Company Profile

Precision Drilling Corporation, an oilfield services company, provides oil and natural gas drilling and related services and products. The company operates in two segments, Contract Drilling Services, and Completion and Production Services. The Contract Drilling Services segment offers onshore well drilling services to exploration and production companies in the oil and natural gas industry.

